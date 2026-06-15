Eventide Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,471 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 95,006 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Trade Desk from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trending Headlines about Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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