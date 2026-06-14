Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 550.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,490 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,150,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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