Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,372 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $355.20 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $340.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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