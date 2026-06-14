Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $47.69 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,160 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 292,077 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 435,550 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,313,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,358 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.40.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,924,589.65. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,177,835. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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