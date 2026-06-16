Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,498,000 after buying an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,271,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $282.94 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $292.47 and its 200 day moving average is $276.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $307.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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