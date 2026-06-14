Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $77.67 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,940 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 1.2% of Eventide Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of United Rentals worth $77,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $978,017,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,247,762,000 after acquiring an additional 631,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 66.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $462,485,000 after acquiring an additional 193,416 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3,459.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $159,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,557,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on URI

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $1,076.03 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $920.44 and its 200-day moving average is $862.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $682.08 and a 52 week high of $1,106.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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