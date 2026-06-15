Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes $13.31 Million Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,306,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 287,956 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $5,666,974.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,527.84. This trade represents a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,559,462 shares valued at $29,814,746. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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