Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,801 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IBM opened at $215.93 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s blockchain intellectual property attracted a strategic buyer. Circle is acquiring more than 680 patent families, representing nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide, covering blockchain, banking, insurance, enterprise infrastructure and supply-chain applications. The transaction validates IBM’s technology portfolio and could provide proceeds while allowing Circle to expand its USDC stablecoin and payments businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed. USDC issuer Circle to acquire nearly 1,000 IBM blockchain patents

Circle is acquiring more than 680 patent families, representing nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide, covering blockchain, banking, insurance, enterprise infrastructure and supply-chain applications. The transaction validates IBM’s technology portfolio and could provide proceeds while allowing Circle to expand its USDC stablecoin and payments businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: The patent deal appears strategically positive but has limited immediate financial visibility. Coverage highlights IBM’s role in blockchain infrastructure and Circle’s view that the acquisition creates a leading U.S. blockchain patent position. However, IBM did not disclose the purchase price, so investors cannot yet assess the transaction’s near-term earnings or cash-flow impact. Circle Buys IBM’s Blockchain Patents to Boost Payments Network

Coverage highlights IBM’s role in blockchain infrastructure and Circle’s view that the acquisition creates a leading U.S. blockchain patent position. However, IBM did not disclose the purchase price, so investors cannot yet assess the transaction’s near-term earnings or cash-flow impact. Negative Sentiment: Legal and operating concerns continue to weigh on IBM’s investment case. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announced an investigation into potential securities-fraud claims following IBM’s recent stock decline and disclosures involving a deal shortfall and slower product momentum. The investigation is an allegation, not a finding of wrongdoing, but it adds headline and litigation risk. IBM Investigation: BFA Law Reviews Potential Securities Fraud Claims

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announced an investigation into potential securities-fraud claims following IBM’s recent stock decline and disclosures involving a deal shortfall and slower product momentum. The investigation is an allegation, not a finding of wrongdoing, but it adds headline and litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary remains a key overhang. IBM’s latest quarter matched adjusted EPS expectations but revenue came in below consensus, while management acknowledged execution problems and a slowdown in products. Reports also point to customers directing more AI budgets toward hardware, raising questions about IBM’s ability to capture growth from enterprise AI spending. IBM Survived One AI Scare in February. This One Might Be Different.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC set a $175.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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