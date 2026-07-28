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Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,607 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evercore Wealth Management reduced its PepsiCo stake by 9.3% in the first quarter, selling 8,607 shares and retaining 83,696 shares valued at approximately $13.0 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 73.07% of PEP.
  • PepsiCo reported quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $24.18 billion, exceeding estimates, while revenue increased 6.4% year over year. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.55–$8.71.
  • PepsiCo declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, equivalent to an annualized $5.92 and a 4.2% yield. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $157.90, compared with the stock’s reported price of $139.79.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,696 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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