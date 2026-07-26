Everest Financial Group LLC Acquires 10,235 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Everest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,462 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.7% of Everest Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $442,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $281,542,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $323.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.79 and a 200 day moving average of $217.58. The firm has a market cap of $263.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.40, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $425.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,477,180. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total value of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,839.38. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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