Everest Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,078 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Everest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Everest Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 48,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Mustico Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Mustico Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 28,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $461.62. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $512.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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