Everest Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Everest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 500.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,761 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

DELL stock opened at $436.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $390.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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