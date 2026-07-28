Everest Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Everest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 253,403 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Van Diest Capital LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in ExxonMobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 781,581 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $132,603,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE XOM opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.84. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $640.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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