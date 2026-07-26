Everest Financial Group LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Everest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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