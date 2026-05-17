Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 12,322.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,243 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 515,063 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.24% of Everest Group worth $176,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after purchasing an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,227,000 after purchasing an additional 178,536 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,531,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 729,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,334,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $351.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.35. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $335.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.70.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.71 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $370.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $374.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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