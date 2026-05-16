Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 944.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after purchasing an additional 830,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12,322.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,205,000 after purchasing an additional 515,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,227,000 after purchasing an additional 178,536 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,531,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,479 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $340.00 target price on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Up 1.0%

Everest Group stock opened at $351.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $335.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $368.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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