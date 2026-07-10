Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,472 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Everest Group comprises about 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Everest Group worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $356.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $380.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.29. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $379.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $347.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

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