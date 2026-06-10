Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 27,890 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.17% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,002 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company's stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,028 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RGR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGR

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $619.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.18. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $141.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.26 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is -60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,717,904. This trade represents a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce T. Pettet acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.89 per share, with a total value of $39,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,403.34. The trade was a 15.14% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,615. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here