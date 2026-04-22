Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 10,151 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 357.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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