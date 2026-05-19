Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,358 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,794,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,680,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,904. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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