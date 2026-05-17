Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $988,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.41 and a 200 day moving average of $418.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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