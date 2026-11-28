Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,726,000. Evergy accounts for 1.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.13% of Evergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $187,857,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,233,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,394,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,160,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,274,000 after acquiring an additional 96,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 709,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 599,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Get Evergy alerts: Sign Up

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.7225 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.6950. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, Director Jonathan Rolph bought 1,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.47 per share, with a total value of $133,610.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 670 shares in the company, valued at $54,584.90. This represents a -169.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc. is an electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its service territory spans portions of Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City area. The company was formed in 2018 through the merger of Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy, the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light. Evergy operates a mix of electric generation resources and maintains the infrastructure used to deliver power to its customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evergy wasn't on the list.

While Evergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report