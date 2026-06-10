Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,363 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,998,852 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock worth $465,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,058,061 shares of the company's stock worth $460,534,000 after acquiring an additional 251,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company's stock worth $185,822,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock worth $133,919,000 after acquiring an additional 408,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts: Sign Up

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $85.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.74%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $63,398.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $139,960.80. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,401 shares of company stock worth $362,131. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on Evergy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evergy wasn't on the list.

While Evergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here