Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 548.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,117 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 599,719 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.31% of Evergy worth $55,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $94.00 price target on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Evergy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.08.

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $87.77 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Evergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.6950. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Jonathan Rolph purchased 1,640 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.47 per share, for a total transaction of $133,610.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,584.90. This represents a -169.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc. is an electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its service territory spans portions of Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City area. The company was formed in 2018 through the merger of Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy, the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light. Evergy operates a mix of electric generation resources and maintains the infrastructure used to deliver power to its customers.

See Also

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