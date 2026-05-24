EverQuote, Inc. $EVER Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Free Report) by 179.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,717 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of EverQuote worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in EverQuote by 595.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 271.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

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EverQuote News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several periods for EverQuote, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profitability expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. EverQuote analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several periods for EverQuote, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profitability expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from brokerages, which can reinforce investor confidence in the outlook. EverQuote consensus rating article

The company also received a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from brokerages, which can reinforce investor confidence in the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: CAO Jon Ayotte sold 285 shares, but the filing says it was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, making it more likely a routine transaction than a negative signal. EverQuote insider sale filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 9,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $193,073.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 180,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,505,174.06. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,562. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,325 shares of company stock worth $676,908 over the last ninety days. 25.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.3%

EVER opened at $18.88 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $680.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.56.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. EverQuote's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverQuote from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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