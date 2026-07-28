Eversept Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. $ASMB

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB - Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 118,787 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Assembly Biosciences worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company's stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.52 and a beta of 1.08. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc NASDAQ: ASMB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company's core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly's research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company's lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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