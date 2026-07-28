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Eversept Partners LP Has $104.05 Million Holdings in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Abivax logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eversept Partners increased its Abivax stake by 42% in the first quarter, holding 934,423 shares valued at approximately $104.05 million. Abivax now represents about 5.5% of the firm’s portfolio and is its second-largest holding.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of Abivax. The stock opened at $128, with a 12-month range of $65.67 to $148.83, while the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with 13 Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell. Abivax has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $156.50, above its reported share price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Abivax.

Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,423 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 276,589 shares during the period. Abivax makes up approximately 5.5% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 1.18% of Abivax worth $104,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abivax by 155.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Abivax by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abivax by 661.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Abivax by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company's stock.

Abivax Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $148.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABVX. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Abivax from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abivax from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abivax presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Abivax

About Abivax

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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