Eversept Partners LP Has $17.57 Million Position in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,443 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the quarter. Liquidia makes up approximately 0.9% of Eversept Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.59% of Liquidia worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,569,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company's stock worth $194,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,876 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 85,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $6,076,829.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 980,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,016,415.12. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $12,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 716,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,779,436.01. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,894 shares of company stock valued at $128,344,713. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Liquidia Corporation has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia's revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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