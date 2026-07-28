Eversept Partners LP Has $4.31 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,614 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,125 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 159.9% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of HQY opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $105.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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