Eversept Partners LP Sells 16,645 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,229 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,645 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.0% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $37,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,966,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. HCA reported adjusted earnings of $7.59 per share versus the $7.56 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion, topping forecasts of $19.76 billion. The earnings beat and continued revenue growth are supporting investor sentiment. HCA Healthcare’s Q2 CY2026 sales top estimates

HCA reported adjusted earnings of $7.59 per share versus the $7.56 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion, topping forecasts of $19.76 billion. The earnings beat and continued revenue growth are supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive despite lower targets. Truist, Oppenheimer and KeyCorp cut their price targets but retained buy, outperform or overweight ratings. RBC also reaffirmed its outperform rating with a $435 target, indicating that analysts still see upside from current levels. HCA Healthcare Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

Truist, Oppenheimer and KeyCorp cut their price targets but retained buy, outperform or overweight ratings. RBC also reaffirmed its outperform rating with a $435 target, indicating that analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: HCA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share. The dividend is payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16 and carries an indicated yield of approximately 0.8%, providing modest shareholder income.

The dividend is payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16 and carries an indicated yield of approximately 0.8%, providing modest shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change at two Tampa hospitals. HCA promoted a new chief executive officer for the facilities, a routine management update with limited immediate financial impact. HCA promotes new CEO of 2 Tampa hospitals

HCA promoted a new chief executive officer for the facilities, a routine management update with limited immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Uninsured Affordable Care Act patients are a concern. Nearly all of HCA’s ACA exchange patients reportedly lacked insurance coverage during the quarter, highlighting reimbursement and bad-debt risks that could weigh on margins and future earnings.

Nearly all of HCA’s ACA exchange patients reportedly lacked insurance coverage during the quarter, highlighting reimbursement and bad-debt risks that could weigh on margins and future earnings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts reduced their forecasts after the earnings release. Barclays moved to equal weight with a $387 target, while Baird maintained a neutral rating and lowered its target to $393. The widespread target reductions suggest expectations for HCA’s future growth and profitability have moderated.

Barclays moved to equal weight with a $387 target, while Baird maintained a neutral rating and lowered its target to $393. The widespread target reductions suggest expectations for HCA’s future growth and profitability have moderated. Negative Sentiment: Mission Health compliance concerns remain unresolved. Reports of a third consecutive year of compliance issues add legal, regulatory and reputational risk for HCA. HCA Healthcare faces third straight year of Mission Health compliance concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $402.00 to $387.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $495.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $473.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:HCA opened at $389.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.30 and a 200-day moving average of $452.90. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.61 and a twelve month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. HCA Healthcare's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.45%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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