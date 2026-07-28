Eversept Partners LP Takes $11.93 Million Position in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 321,046 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $11,930,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.63% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.6%

LTC stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. LTC Properties's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. LTC Properties's payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LTC Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $123,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 37,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,494,058.44. The trade was a 7.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Boitano bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $347,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 46,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,983.20. This represents a 27.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report).

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