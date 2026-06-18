Eversept Partners LP Takes $5.86 Million Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,927 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.44% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $21,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,631.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,625 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 233,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,458 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 219,648 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 214.6% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 218,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 180,042 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 17,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,089,203.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 495,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,556,403.65. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schmid sold 20,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,158,390.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,310.42. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 33.50% of the company's stock.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $72.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $100,000.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 5,352,316.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of AnaptysBio to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

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