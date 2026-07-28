Eversept Partners LP Takes Position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Immunocore by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Immunocore by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,674 shares of the company's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Immunocore by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 153,278 shares of the company's stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Immunocore by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Price Performance

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.73. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.20 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IMCR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMCR

About Immunocore

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR - Free Report).

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