Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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