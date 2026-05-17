Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for about 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,512,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,198,996,000 after buying an additional 697,829 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,406,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $526,919,000 after purchasing an additional 454,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900,662 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $419,773,000 after acquiring an additional 505,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,996,000 after acquiring an additional 63,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $313,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.3%

ES opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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