Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 23,707.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,630,216 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.24% of Eversource Energy worth $313,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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