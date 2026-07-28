Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 146,135 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $31,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Research Partners cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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