Eversource Energy $ES Stock Position Lowered by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 514,422 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises about 3.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.23% of Eversource Energy worth $57,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1%

ES opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Argus lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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