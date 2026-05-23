EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,606 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Daviman Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker's stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.21.

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Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $927,870.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,641.50. This trade represents a 14.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,938.59. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,803. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target on Strategy, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and potential upside from the company’s BTC-focused model.

TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target on Strategy, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and potential upside from the company’s BTC-focused model. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Strategy continued buying Bitcoin with capital raised from securities sales reinforce the core bull case that BTC holdings remain the main value driver for MSTR.

Reports that Strategy continued buying Bitcoin with capital raised from securities sales reinforce the core bull case that BTC holdings remain the main value driver for MSTR. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s CNBC comments on tokenization and Strategy’s evolving capital-markets approach support the long-term Bitcoin thesis, but do not create an immediate operating catalyst.

Michael Saylor’s CNBC comments on tokenization and Strategy’s evolving capital-markets approach support the long-term Bitcoin thesis, but do not create an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern has increased after reports that Strategy may pause Bitcoin buying and could even sell some BTC to support capital-management moves or debt repurchases.

Investor concern has increased after reports that Strategy may pause Bitcoin buying and could even sell some BTC to support capital-management moves or debt repurchases. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Strategy to Strong Sell, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock.

Zacks Research downgraded Strategy to Strong Sell, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: New insider selling, including CFO Andrew Kang’s stock sale and director Jarrod M. Patten’s disposals, is weighing on confidence in the shares.

Strategy Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.59. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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