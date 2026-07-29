EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,351 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,035.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,051.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $953.26. The firm has a market cap of $305.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $694.05 and a 1-year high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Dbs Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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