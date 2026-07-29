EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,508 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,212 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after buying an additional 343,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after acquiring an additional 851,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Home Depot Stock Surges With New Boys & Girls Clubs Renovation Plan

Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Positive Sentiment: Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Home Depot Options Activity and Defensive Rotation

Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating

DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. Positive Sentiment: The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case.

The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted underlying risks including elevated leverage, housing-market weakness, mortgage-rate sensitivity and potentially pressured discretionary consumer spending. These issues could limit big-ticket home-improvement demand and create volatility around earnings. Home Depot Problems Brewing Underneath the Surface

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $331.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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