EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.10 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,451 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $8,367,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the retailer's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $19,956,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $900.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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