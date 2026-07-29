EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,890 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of HealthEquity worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 159.9% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $1,651,280. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.93.

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HealthEquity Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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