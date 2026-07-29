EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,809 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR

Trending Headlines about KKR & Co. Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major Kuwait infrastructure win: A consortium led by KKR, Blackstone and Brookfield signed a roughly $16 billion lease and infrastructure agreement with Kuwait’s oil sector. The deal strengthens KKR’s position in energy infrastructure and could generate management fees and investment returns over time. Kuwait Oil signs $16B infrastructure deal with Blackstone, Brookfield and KKR

A consortium led by KKR, Blackstone and Brookfield signed a roughly lease and infrastructure agreement with Kuwait’s oil sector. The deal strengthens KKR’s position in energy infrastructure and could generate management fees and investment returns over time. Positive Sentiment: Positive earnings setup: Analysts expect KKR’s second-quarter results to benefit from higher assets under management, management fees and revenue. Zacks also identifies KKR as having favorable Earnings ESP and potential for a positive earnings surprise, supported by market trends and anticipated profit growth. 3 Asset Managers With Positive Earnings Surprise Potential in Q2

Analysts expect KKR’s second-quarter results to benefit from higher assets under management, management fees and revenue. Zacks also identifies KKR as having favorable Earnings ESP and potential for a positive earnings surprise, supported by market trends and anticipated profit growth. Neutral Sentiment: DCC Energy acquisition agreed: KKR and Energy Capital Partners reached an agreement to acquire Ireland-based DCC Energy for approximately £5.75 billion, or $7.7 billion . The transaction expands KKR’s energy and distribution exposure, although investors will weigh the substantial capital commitment, financing requirements and execution risks. Ireland's DCC Energy agrees $7.7 billion takeover by KKR, Energy Capital

KKR and Energy Capital Partners reached an agreement to acquire Ireland-based DCC Energy for approximately . The transaction expands KKR’s energy and distribution exposure, although investors will weigh the substantial capital commitment, financing requirements and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Expenses remain a concern: While revenue and fee-related metrics are expected to improve, elevated expenses could limit second-quarter earnings growth and represent a potential source of downside if results or guidance disappoint. KKR & Co.'s Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KKR stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $153.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The firm's revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

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