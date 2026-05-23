EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,619 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 923,756 shares of company stock worth $125,660,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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