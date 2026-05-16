Everstar Asset Management LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,807 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.8% of Everstar Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after buying an additional 914,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intuit by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker's stock worth $381,405,000 after buying an additional 468,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,018,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Is Intuit Stock Oversold Now, Finally Making It a Buy?

Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Ahead of Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Intuit also drew attention for expanding its Enterprise Suite with AI-powered automation and analytics, signaling continued product innovation that could support mid-market growth and future recurring revenue. Intuit Expands Enterprise Suite With AI: Will It Boost Growth?

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.11 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $413.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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