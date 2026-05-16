Everstar Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. ARM comprises about 1.1% of Everstar Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $202,980,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,824,696.25. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,433 in the last three months.

More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.61.

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ARM Trading Down 8.5%

ARM opened at $209.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $239.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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