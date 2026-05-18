Evertec, Inc. $EVTC Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,297 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,952 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Evertec worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Evertec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evertec currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 143,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,274,264.38. The trade was a 16.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 80,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,858.70. This trade represents a 26.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evertec Price Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $23.54 on Monday. Evertec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Evertec had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $247.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Evertec's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Evertec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

About Evertec

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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