Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,076.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,109 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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