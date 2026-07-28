Evolution Global Acquisition Corp $EVOX Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Evolution Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EVOX - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 153,608 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of Evolution Global Acquisition worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,988,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,992,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evolution Global Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Evolution Global Acquisition has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVOX

Evolution Global Acquisition Stock Performance

EVOX opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Evolution Global Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.09.

Evolution Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Evolution Global Acquisition

Evolution Global Acquisition NASDAQ: EVOX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock market. As a blank‑check company, its primary business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination, merger or other acquisition that takes a target company public through the SPAC structure. The vehicle provides a means for investors to gain exposure to prospective private companies seeking public market access via a negotiated transaction with the sponsor.

SPACs like Evolution Global Acquisition typically raise capital in an initial public offering and hold funds in trust while they evaluate potential transaction opportunities.

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